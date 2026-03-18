Jonathan Wheatley explains why Max Verstappen criticising F1 2026 regulations

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit in Baku on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

Audi Formula 1 team principal Jonathan Wheatley has said that Max Verstappen criticising the 2026 regulations is partly because of the difficulties Red Bull have faced so far in the first two races.

For years, Verstappen had warned about the severe energy-saving issues, and now, after experiencing how F1's 2026 cars will behave, he is disappointed.

According to Max, the drivers will focus more on saving energy, rather than pure speed and overtaking, as the cars will rely more on electrical power.

The four-time F1 champion went further in China, saying: “It’s terrible, if someone likes this, then you really don't know what racing is about.

“It’s not fun at all. It’s playing Mario Kart. This is not racing. You are boosting past, then you run out of battery the next straight, they boost past you again. For me, it's just a joke.”

Former Sporting Director of Red Bull Racing, Wheatley, who knows Max Verstappen very well, said that Red Bull's struggles this year with the RB22 are also a big reason for the four-time world champion's discontent.

"If you spoke to the two Ferrari drivers, they said it was a brilliant day," Wheatley said. "If you can't win, then if you can just race cleanly... I have to say, it didn't look to me like any kind of false racing. Each driver had a go at each other. They raced beautifully, cleanly.

"I enjoyed watching it. There are battles going on in the field that I think are hugely encouraging. I think you can understand Max's comments and that's because of where he finds himself."