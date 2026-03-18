Senegal government calls for inquiry after Morocco awarded AFCON title

Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awards a penalty to Morocco against Senegal in the AFCON final after a VAR review at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. — Reuters

DAKAR: The Government of Senegal has called for an independent international investigation into what it said was suspected corruption at the African football governing body after the country was stripped of its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

On Tuesday, Morocco was officially crowned champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) appeals board ruled that Senegal had "forfeited" the January final by a controversial walk-off in protest during stoppage time, converting a 1-0 extra-time win into a 3-0 default defeat in favour of hosts Morocco.

In a statement, the Senegalese government condemned CAF’s ruling as “grossly illegal and profoundly unjust” and called for an international independent investigation to address what it described as suspicions of corruption inside CAF’s leadership.

CAF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Senegalese Football Federation earlier called the ruling unprecedented and unacceptable and said it would appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Senegal had initially secured a 1-0 victory in the 18 January final, with Pape Gueye scoring an extra-time winner after a dramatic conclusion to the match.

The game was overshadowed by a tense incident in stoppage time, when the play was stopped due to a protest by Senegal’s players, who left the pitch after Morocco were awarded a late penalty with the score still at 0-0.

The play resumed after a 17-minute delay, and Brahim Diaz's Panenka penalty for Morocco was saved. And the fallout has now led to a major reversal.