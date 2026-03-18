FIH unveils full schedule for 2026 Hockey World Cup

Pakistan's Ahmad Nadeem celebrates scoring their first goal during their Asian Hockey Champions Trophy match against India at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City on September 14, 2024. — Asian Hockey Federation

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has officially announced the complete schedule for the much-anticipated 2026 Hockey World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from 15 to 30 August.

The tournament is set to begin with a compelling opening fixture as India take on Wales at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen.

Pakistan’s national hockey side will commence their campaign on the opening day, facing England at 10pm PKT on 15 August in Amstelveen. They will then meet Wales on 17 August.

The highlight of the group stage is expected to be the fiercely contested encounter between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, scheduled for 19 August at 6pm PKT.

The pool allocations for the 16-team event were confirmed during an official draw ceremony held at the Wagener Stadium earlier this week.

The event was attended by FIH President Tayyab Ikram, FIH Vice-President and EuroHockey President Marcos Hofman, along with head coaches and captains from the Belgian and Dutch teams, among other dignitaries.

Sixteen teams, including four-time champions Pakistan, have been divided into four groups of four, with Pool A featuring Netherlands as co-hosts alongside Japan, Argentina and New Zealand.

Pool B includes co-hosts Belgium with defending champions Germany, France and Malaysia, while Pool C comprises Australia, Spain, Ireland and South Africa. Pool D sees Pakistan grouped with India, England and Wales.

According to the competition structure, the top two teams from each pool will progress to the next stage. These eight sides will then be reorganised into two new groups of four.

Pool E will comprise the top two teams from Pools A and D, while Pool F will feature the leading sides from Pools B and C.

The top two finishers from each of these subsequent groups will advance to the semi-finals.

The winners of those knockout matches will contest the final, which is set to take place at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium, on 30 August.