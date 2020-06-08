Will turn to Sourav Ganguly for appeal against ban: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria (L) and Sourav Ganguly (R).

Pakistan's former legspinner Danish Kaneria has said that he would appeal against his ban if Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly were to become the next International Cricket Council (ICC) president.

It is pertinent to mention here that the spinner was banned by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2012 for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal.

"Yes I will appeal (to Ganguly) and I’m sure that the ICC will help me out in every way possible," Kaneria said on India TV.

Furthermore, Kaneria backed Ganguly and said that the BCCI boss understood all the tricks of the trade and was a perfect fit for the role in the governing body.

"Ganguly has been an excellent cricketer. He understands the nuances. There is no better candidate than him for the ICC president's role," he said.

"Ganguly has led India quite well and after that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have carried on. He is currently the BCCI president and I believe he can take cricket forward he becomes ICC chief."

Kaneria further said that Ganguly's appointment would no longer see him turn to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the board have been unresponsive to the former cricketer's attempts.

"Ganguly has a strong case for himself. I don’t think he will even need PCB’s support," he said.

