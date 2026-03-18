Anthony Joshua’s trainer confirmed for comeback fight

An undated photo of Anthony Joshua poses during the media event. — Reuters

Anthony Joshua has started training under the supervision of Ukrainian trainer Iegor Golub, with a view to returning to the ring later this year.

The two-time world heavyweight champion was on the sidelines due to a fatal car crash in Nigeria in December in which he lost two teammates and close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele.

Joshua travelled to Nigeria to meet his family after he defeated American boxer Jake Paul last time out, where he was involved in a bitter incident.

Joshua was planning a super fight against fellow Briton boxer Tyson Fury, but the incident spoiled his immediate boxing plans.

"Originally, the plan for AJ was for him to fight in March and then fight Tyson Fury in August. That's not happening," Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said.

"He's not fighting Tyson Fury next. He's going to come back, I believe, late summer, but physically, he's not yet in a position to return to camp.”

Fury, who retired in January 2025 after back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, is poised to come out of retirement next month to take on Arslanbek Makhmudov. The fight is scheduled for April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is considered to be Briton’s tune-up bout before a high-profile outing in the summer.

Anthony Joshua has also now returned to training with Golub, who was also involved in his build-up to the Paul fight, with the coach’s compatriot Usyk also present in the gym as he is preparing for his next bout against kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven in May.

Joshua could be seen polishing his craft with some technical work under Golub’s guidance, in the pictures the Ukrainian trainer shared with a caption: “Back to training.”

In pictures, AJ also appeared to be following instructions during a heavy bag session and also jumped rope to work on his conditioning.

Usyk, who has two wins against the Briton on points in 2021 and 2022, was also seen giving Joshua advice on technique for a kettlebell exercise.