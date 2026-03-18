WATCH: Atif Aslam confirmed as voice of PSL 11 anthem

An undated picture of Pakistan’s top singer Atif Aslam. — Instagram/atifaslam

KARACHI: The lead singer for the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been unveiled, just weeks before the tournament is due to get underway from March 26 until May 3.

An announcement on the league’s official social media channels confirmed the news with the caption: "A new era. A legendary voice. Atif Aslam leads the HBL PSL anthem."

The list of artists, besides Atif, includes the Sabri Sisters, Aima Baig and Daniya Kanwal.

This will mark the second time Aslam has headlined the tournament’s official song, having previously performed the seventh-season anthem, 'Agay Dekh', alongside Aima Baig.

The upcoming edition of the marquee event will run for 39 days and features an expanded line-up of eight teams. Alongside the six original franchises, the competition will welcome two new entrants: Pindiz and the Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen.

A total of 44 matches will be played, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars scheduled to open the tournament against Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at their home venue on March 26.

Each side will play ten group-stage matches, with the top four advancing to the playoffs. The final is set to take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 3, with May 4 reserved as a contingency day.

The fixture list includes six double-headers, three of which will be held at Gaddafi Stadium. Matches will be staged across six venues, with Faisalabad and Peshawar hosting PSL fixtures for the first time, alongside Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Gaddafi Stadium will host the most matches (15), followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (11), Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad (seven), National Bank Stadium in Karachi (six) and Multan Cricket Stadium (four).

Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Stadium is set to stage a single fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Pindiz on March 28.