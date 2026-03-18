NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined with knee injury

An undated picture of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. — Instagram/giannis_an34

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee and a bone bruise, with sources mentioning that the 31-year-old will be re-evaluated in a week.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers confirmed that imaging showed no structural damage to Antetokounmpo’s knee but did not provide a timeline for his return.

“The good news was it was really a good image. There was no damage,” Rivers said prior to Milwaukee’s 123-116 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

“It was really just good news. But I don’t know the next part [about a timeline].”

Antetokounmpo sustained the injury after landing awkwardly following a dunk during the third quarter of Sunday’s home game against the Indiana Pacers.

While he felt capable of continuing, the Bucks opted to sit him for the remainder of the match.

A source close to the player said Antetokounmpo does not view this setback as season-ending and intends to return before the season concludes.

Tuesday marked the Bucks’ 68th game of the campaign, leaving just 14 matches remaining. Milwaukee currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference, six-and-a-half games adrift of the Charlotte Hornets for the final play-in spot.

Antetokounmpo has already missed 32 games this season, the most of his career, often sidelined with strains to his right calf. In 36 appearances, he has still averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Rivers added that managing his workload has been challenging.

“He was trying to fit 35 minutes into 20. That’s really tight for a coach.”

The Bucks were also without centre Myles Turner on Tuesday, who is sidelined with a right calf strain.