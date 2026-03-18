SRH confirm stand-in captain as Pat Cummins to miss few IPL 2026 matches

Pat Cummins of Sunrisers Hyderabad delivers a ball during the 2025 IPL match against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 25, 2025, in Chennai. — AFP

Ishan Kishan is set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad for the opening fixtures of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, standing in for the injured Pat Cummins.

The Australian Test and ODI captain is continuing his recovery from a persistent back problem and will miss the start of the campaign. Abhishek Sharma has been named as Kishan’s deputy for this interim period.

Team insiders have confirmed that the arrangement is a temporary measure, with Cummins expected to reclaim the captaincy once he is fully fit.

𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 🚨



Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury.



Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the Captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the Vice-Captain. pic.twitter.com/etXJUkQJeG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 18, 2026

While the exact number of matches Cummins will miss remains unconfirmed, it is understood he is due to join the Sunrisers squad in India on March 23.

He will undertake a rehabilitation programme with the franchise’s medical team. Reports suggest the fast bowler could be sidelined for the team's first three matches of the season.

Hyderabad will begin their IPL campaign against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.

They then travel to face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 2, before their first home game of the season against Lucknow Super Giants on April 3.

The 32-year-old has not played competitive cricket since December, having featured in only the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

The long-standing back issue had ruled him out of action both before and after that match, and also forced him to miss the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Sources close to the franchise have confirmed that Cummins has received the necessary clearance from Cricket Australia to participate in the IPL, but he will require additional time to be ready for match conditions.

Since taking charge of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Cummins has led the side in 30 matches, securing 15 victories against 14 losses, with one no result.

His captaincy tenure includes a memorable run to the final in 2024, where the team finished as runners-up to Kolkata Knight Riders.

The following season proved more challenging, with the side managing six wins and seven defeats to finish sixth in the table.

Despite widespread speculation regarding the interim captain, it is understood the franchise management was clear in its intention for Kishan to assume the role.

Both Kishan and his deputy, Abhishek Sharma, were integral members of India’s recent T20 World Cup-winning squad.

However, the 27-year-old Kishan’s seniority and substantial IPL experience—he has featured in 119 matches compared to Abhishek’s 77—were key factors in him being given the nod for the leadership position.