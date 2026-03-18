Aryna Sabalenka calls Dubai withdrawal criticism 'ridiculous'

Aryna Sabalenka (BEL) speaks to the media at a news conference during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden at Indian Wells on March 3, 2026. — Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka has hit back at the criticism, which was aimed at her late withdrawal from the Dubai Championships last month, calling it “ridiculous”.

World number one Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, world number two at the time, pulled out of the WTA 1000 event on February 13, just two days before it started.

Swiatek cited a scheduling change for not playing the tournament, while Sabalenka withdrew due to an injury.

The withdrawal of two of the top players disappointed the organisers. Tournament director Salah Tahlak said that the WTA Tour could be tougher on late pull-outs and even consider deducting ranking points.

Sabalenka has now hit back at the criticism, calling it “ridiculous” and even saying that she may not play the tournament again.

"I don't think he showed himself in the best way possible," said four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka.

"It's actually so sad to see that the tournament directors and the tournaments not protecting us as players. They just care about their [sales], about their tournament and that's it.

"I'm not sure if I ever want to go there after his comment. For me it's too much."

The world number one tennis player, Aryna Sabalenka, won the Indian Wells Open for the first time in her career. It was also her first tournament win since losing the final of the Australian Open in January.

"Going into this season, we decided... to prioritise my health and make sure we have these little gaps in the schedule where I can reset, recharge, work and be better prepared for bigger tournaments," said Sabalenka, who will attempt to defend her Miami Open title this week.

"I feel like the scheduling is going crazy and that's why you see so many players injured, always taped and not delivering the best quality matches because it's almost impossible."