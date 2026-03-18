WATCH: New Zealand star Glenn Phillips shows off surprise pilot skills

The collage of photos shows New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips presenting a kit T-shirt to an aircraft instructor (left) and flying an aircraft at Ardmore Flying School on Harvard Lane on March 18, 2026. — Instagram/glennphillips236

New Zealand's hard-hitting batter Glenn Phillips has long been renowned in world cricket not only for his all-round prowess but also for his electrifying presence in the field.

Fearless and intuitive, he hurls himself into every opportunity, transforming half-chances into moments of magic.

Whether he’s cutting off certain boundaries or pulling off stunning catches, Phillips brings relentless energy and commitment—often lifting his side with game-changing efforts.

Though the New Zealand all-rounder continues to underline his value with bat and ball, the 29-year-old has now captured attention for something entirely unrelated to cricket.

A video of Phillips flying an aircraft has swept across social media, leaving fans astonished.

The clip triggered a wave of reactions, with many struggling to believe what they were seeing, as Phillips once again demonstrated a talent that stretches well beyond the boundary rope.

In the footage, he appears completely at ease in the cockpit, handling the controls with confidence and composure. He even brings the aircraft in for a smooth landing, looking every bit the trained professional.

Phillips is steadily pursuing his ambition of becoming a commercial pilot alongside his cricket career. He recently spent time at Ardmore Flying School, engaging with students and instructors, and shared his experience of exploring advanced simulators and facilities.

"Such a privilege to be invited to speak to and meet all the students, instructors and staff at the @ardmoreflyingschool," he wrote in an Instagram post. "It was an amazing time getting into the A320 sim, seeing the fleet and seeing the amazing facilities they have on offer. The weather didn’t play ball to get up into the sky, but we’ll save that for another day."

Phillips has long been working towards his pilot’s licence, even bringing a flight simulator into his hotel room during last year’s Champions Trophy—an indication of how seriously he pursues his passion away from the crease.

He recently opened up about how deeply he has immersed himself in flying, revealing just how much time he dedicates to simulators and the variety of routes he practises.

"I'll probably fly for close to four or five hours most days," Phillips told BBC Sport.

"The other day I did Bahrain to Dubai. Sometimes I'll do Heathrow to Manchester, other days Auckland to Christchurch. It really depends on what is floating my boat for the day," he added.