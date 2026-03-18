Lahore Qalandars bolster squad as Sikandar Raza arrives for PSL 11

Zimbabwe captain and Lahore Qalandars' all-rounder Sikandar Raza pictured after landing in Islamabad ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 on March 18, 2026. — Instagram/lahoreqalandars

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore Qalandars have received a significant boost ahead of the business end of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with the arrival of their marquee all-rounder, Sikandar Raza.

The experienced Zimbabwean international and T20 captain landed in the capital, Islamabad, on Wednesday alongside fellow countryman Maaz Khan.

Their arrival followed a frustrating delay caused by operational flight issues, which had disrupted their scheduled journey from Harare on March 16.

Having successfully navigated the travel disruptions, the pair are now set to integrate into their respective franchise camps.

For the Qalandars, the return of the 39-year-old, a proven performer in the tournament's history, is a timely reinforcement.

Sameen Rana, a mentor and senior official for the Lahore Qalandars, was on hand to welcome the player and expressed his relief at his safe arrival.

"Sikandar Raza is a pillar of the Lahore Qalandars setup," Rana stated. "I am grateful to him for making the journey from Harare under such difficult circumstances."

Rana was quick to highlight the all-rounder's influence that extends beyond his statistics. "He is a pivotal character in our team; he is the glue that holds the Qalandars family together."

It is pertinent to mention that the 39-year-old is one of the league’s outstanding performers, having played 34 PSL matches to date, scored 591 runs at a strike rate of 155.52, including three fifties and taken 20 wickets at an economy rate of 8.08.

The 11th edition of the franchise T20 league is scheduled to run for 39 days, featuring an expanded format with eight teams. In addition to the six original franchises, two new sides—Pindiz and the Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen—will compete.

The tournament will comprise 44 matches, with the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, launching their campaign against the Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at their home venue on March 26.

Each side will play ten group-stage matches, with the top four advancing to the playoffs. The final is set to take place at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on May 3, with May 4 reserved as a contingency day.

Six double-headers are scheduled, half of which will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium.

For the first time, PSL matches will be staged across six venues, with Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium and Peshawar's Imran Khan Cricket Stadium joining the roster alongside Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Gaddafi Stadium will host the most matches (15), followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (11). Faisalabad will stage seven games, Karachi six and Multan four.

Peshawar is set to host a single fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Pindiz on March 28.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 11:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Farooq, Dasun Shanaka, Parvez Hossain Emon, Asif Ali, Tayyab Tahir and Gudakesh Motie.