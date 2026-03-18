Shaheen Afridi excited about big foreign talents, expanded venues for PSL 11

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi addressing the media during the teams training session in Islamabad on March 17, 2026. - Reporter

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed enthusiasm for the infusion of new international talent in the squad and the expansion of the tournament to new venues, predicting that these developments would provide a significant boost for cricket fans across the country.

The 11th edition of the tournament is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3, with three-time champions Lahore Qalandars taking on debutants Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium in the opening clash.

Speaking to the media during the team’s rigorous training camp in Islamabad, Afridi also reflected on the franchise’s remarkable journey in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), emphasising that their success extends far beyond the trophies they have won.

“For PSL 11, several new players have joined the team, including foreign players. Matches will also be held at new grounds, which will further excite fans and allow them to enjoy the cricket even more,” Afridi stated.

The young pace sensation, who has been the face of the Qalandars’ resurgence, took a moment to highlight the organisation’s long-term vision and commitment to grassroots development before looking ahead to the upcoming season.

“The last four to five years have been very good for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League,” he stated.

“Winning the trophy is one thing, but the best achievement has been bringing forward players from the player development programme and giving them opportunities. Now, these players are performing at both national and regional levels,” he added.

The left-arm pacer also discussed the meticulous planning that defines the Qalandars’ approach, explaining how the franchise’s investment in talent-hunting drives has created a strong sense of camaraderie and a pipeline of future stars ready to shine on the biggest stage.

“Lahore Qalandars organise camps well before the PSL begins so that new players get a chance to understand and get to know each other. This time as well, trials were held and good talent has emerged. I hope that once again one or two good players will make it to the PSL, and over the next ten years, several excellent players will come forward,” he stated.

The 11th edition of the marquee tournament will run for 39 days, featuring eight teams. Alongside the six original franchises, the expanded competition includes two new entrants — Pindiz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen.

A total of 44 matches will be played, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars set to open the tournament against Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at their home venue on 26 March.

Each team will play ten group-stage matches, with the top four sides advancing to the playoffs. The final will be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 3 May, with 4 May reserved as a contingency day.

The tournament will feature six double-headers, three of which will take place at Gaddafi Stadium.

Matches will be staged across six venues, with Faisalabad and Peshawar hosting PSL fixtures for the first time, alongside Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Gaddafi Stadium will host the most matches (15), followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (11), Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad (seven), National Bank Stadium in Karachi (six) and Multan Cricket Stadium (four).

Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Stadium will stage a single fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Pindiz on 28 March.

Lahore Qalandars squad for PSL 11: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Farooq, Dasun Shanaka, Parvez Hossain Emon, Asif Ali, Tayyab Tahir and Gudakesh Motie.