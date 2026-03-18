Fakhar Zaman breaks silence over fitness row after Abdur Rouf criticism

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 16, 2025. - AFP

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has broken his silence regarding the fitness concerns that recently placed him at the centre of a selection controversy, following questions raised by former paceman Abdur Rouf.

The dispute unfolded on social media platform X after Rouf shared images of Zaman taking a diving catch during a National T20 Cup fixture between Abbottabad Region and Lahore Whites at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Rouf used the post to criticise the national selection committee, questioning their judgement after it was reported that the player had been deemed injured, prompting a formal inquiry request to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“A day ago, our selection committee declared him injured and demanded an inquiry. What a great mind and visionary people we have to run our cricket,” Rouf wrote.

In a direct reply, Zaman moved to clarify the timeline of his recovery and defend the selection panel's initial stance.

He explained that he had not been match-fit for the longer 50-over format at the time of the squad announcement, and only returned to competitive action after passing mandatory fitness assessments.

“Abdur Rouf Bhai, I was not 100% fit to play 50-over games. In that case, Aaqib Javed was right. I am playing these games after clearing the fitness tests on the 15th,” Fakhar responded.

The exchange concluded on an amicable note, with the former pacer lauding Zaman’s commitment on the field. Rouf moved to draw a line under the dispute, affirming that player welfare remains paramount.

“Great catch anyway. No need to worry. We are here to support our players like you. Nothing is more important than you guys. I am deleting [the post],” he stated.

Great catch anyway. No need to worry. We are here to support our players like you. Nothing is more important then you guys. I am deleting. — Abdur Rouf Khan (@AbdurRoufKhan6) March 17, 2026

The fitness saga traces back to Pakistan’s recent white-ball commitments.

Zaman had a limited role in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, featuring in just two matches.

After missing the initial group-stage fixtures, he contributed a knock of 25 runs against England in the Super Eights, followed by a vital 84-run innings in a must-win clash with Sri Lanka.

However, following the World Cup, he was reportedly carrying an injury that ruled him out of Pakistan’s subsequent three-match ODI tour of Bangladesh—a series the Green Shirts went on to lose 2-1.

The absence of key players prompted the Pakistan men's selection committee to request an inquiry with the PCB regarding the injuries sustained by senior batter Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman during the T20 World Cup campaign.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions, failed to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals. They are currently competing in a three-match away ODI series, for which they opted to rest six key players.

Committee member Aaqib Javed revealed that this included the senior batting duo of Babar and Fakhar.

The decision to exclude the pair, despite their encouraging performances in the longer format, drew sharp criticism from fans who accused the panel of "format mixing."

Addressing a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium alongside fellow selectors Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, and Misbah-ul-Haq, Javed maintained that both players were injured during the T20 World Cup.

He added that the selection committee had been kept in the dark regarding their fitness status at the time.

"Some players were not included in this series [against Bangladesh]. Concerning Babar Azam's injury, when he came back from there (the T20 World Cup), our doctor also examined him. The injury he has is not allowing him to play this series, or the National T20 Cup... he wanted to play that but he is injured," Javed stated.

"Fakhar is injured – on this, we have also requested the cricket board for an inquiry. How can it be that Fakhar is also unfit, that only after the World Cup is over, these two players' injuries have come to us? During the World Cup, when they were playing, was their fitness not being taken care of? Were they in the squad without being fully fit? We are selectors; we should know these things," he added.

Javed further addressed the composition of the squad for the ongoing Bangladesh series, which features six uncapped players.

He emphasised that the committee had resolved, prior to the T20 World Cup, to use the tour as an opportunity to blood young talent.