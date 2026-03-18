Salman Agha, Pakistan pacers climb in ICC ODI rankings

The collage of photos shows Pakistan's middle-order batter Salman Ali Agha (left) and pacer Haris Rauf. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s middle-order batter Salman Ali Agha, along with frontline pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr, have made notable gains in the latest ICC ODI rankings following their impressive performances in the recently concluded series against Bangladesh.

In the ODI batting rankings, Babar Azam has retained his sixth place, while Agha has surged nine spots to ninth with 664 rating points.

Former captain and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has slipped two places to 26th, while left-hander Fakhar Zaman has dropped four positions to 31st.

Saim Ayub has fallen six places to 41st, Imam-ul-Haq has moved down five spots to 56th, and Abdullah Shafique has slipped six places to 99th.

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell continues to lead the ODI batting charts, followed by India’s Virat Kohli in second, while Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran holds third place.

In the ODI bowling rankings, spinner Abrar Ahmed has dropped four places to 13th. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi has moved up one spot to 17th with 574 points.

Right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has also climbed one place to 19th, whereas Naseem Shah has slipped four spots to 40th.

Mohammad Wasim Jr has improved by one position to 64th with 446 points, while spinner Mohammad Nawaz has dropped four places to 76th.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan remains the top-ranked ODI bowler, followed by England’s Jofra Archer in second and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj in third.