Venezuela triumphs over USA for WBC title glory

Venezuela reacts on the stage after defeating the United States during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game at loanDepot Park on Mar 17, 2026. — Reuters

MIAMI: Venezuela secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over the United States to win their first World Baseball Classic title, with a decisive late moment turning tension into jubilation here at LoanDepot Park on Tuesday.

The game swung dramatically in the closing innings. With the Americans struggling offensively for much of the night, Bryce Harper reignited their hopes in the eighth inning, launching a two-run home run to level the score and silence the largely pro-Venezuelan crowd.

However, the response from Venezuela was immediate and decisive. Luis Arraez drew a leadoff walk in the ninth before substitute runner Javier Sanoja narrowly stole second base.

Moments later, Eugenio Suarez delivered the defining blow of the match, driving a clutch double to bring home the winning run.

Closer Daniel Palencia then sealed the historic triumph in emphatic fashion, retiring the United States line-up in order and striking out Roman Anthony with a blazing 99.7 mph fastball to spark emotional celebrations.

Venezuela had taken an early lead through Maikel García’s sacrifice fly before extending their advantage via a powerful solo home run from Wilyer Abreu.

Their pitching staff also impressed, with Eduardo Rodríguez leading a disciplined effort to contain the American hitters for much of the contest.

Both teams entered the final with identical 5-1 records, but Venezuela’s resilience, highlighted by comeback wins over Japan and Italy, proved decisive.

For the United States, it marked another narrow defeat in a WBC final, while Venezuela’s victory sparked scenes of pride and unity among supporters both in Miami and back home.