Declan Rice ‘The Horse’ powers Arsenal into UCL quarter-finals

Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates scoring their second goal against Bayer Leverkusen in UEFA Champions League on March 17, 2026. — Reuters

Declan Rice once again proved why his Arsenal team-mates call him ‘The Horse’ with a tireless display in a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, sealing a 3-1 aggregate triumph and a place in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The England midfielder delivered yet another all-action performance, capping it with a superb long-range strike into the bottom corner to extend Arsenal’s advantage on the night.

His goal, alongside an earlier effort from Eberechi Eze, ensured the Gunners progressed comfortably while allowing manager Mikel Arteta to rest key players ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

Despite a demanding schedule, Rice remained on the pitch throughout, underlining his importance to Arteta’s side. The 27-year-old has been a near ever-present this season, starting 37 of his 43 appearances and ranking among the highest for minutes played.

Speaking after the match, Rice admitted that the relentless fixture list had taken its toll, but highlighted his ability to push through fatigue.

"I'm shattered, it's non-stop." Rice said. "We're in all the competitions still so it's been every three days since October.

"We deal with it best we can but it's difficult. We find ways to win and it's all good. Everyone asks where I get my energy from. I just get this second burst of energy."

Rice’s influence extends beyond goals, with 11 assists this term and a growing reputation for decisive contributions from distance.

His midfield partnership with Martin Zubimendi has become central to Arsenal’s success, especially amid injury concerns for captain Martin Odegaard.