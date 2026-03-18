Chelsea crushed by PSG as European Campaign ends in humbling defeat

Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola celebrates scoring their second goal against Chelsea n UEFA Champions League on March 18, 2026. — Reuters

Chelsea’s European hopes were emphatically ended after a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, sealing an 8-2 aggregate loss in their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie here at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The damage was done early, as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck inside six minutes, capitalising on hesitant defending to fire PSG ahead.

Bradley Barcola doubled the lead just eight minutes later with a superb half-volley, effectively putting the contest beyond Chelsea before the midway point of the first half.

Despite spells of attacking intent from Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro, Chelsea were unable to convert their chances.

Instead, they remained vulnerable on the counter-attack, with PSG repeatedly threatening to extend their advantage.

The frustration among home supporters was evident, with boos at half-time and chants directed at both former and current ownership.

Head coach Liam Rosenior acknowledged the disappointment, admitting the manner of the defeat was particularly difficult to accept.

"I understand because of the aggregate scoreline in the tie why fans are frustrated. They want us to win. So, I completely get it and I understood that before I came in,” Rosenior said.

Chelsea’s resistance faded further in the second half when substitute Senny Mayulu curled in a fine third goal, compounding an already painful evening.

Matters worsened late on as Trevoh Chalobah was stretchered off with a high ankle sprain, leaving the hosts to finish the match with ten men.

The result sees Chelsea become only the third English side to concede eight goals in a European tie. Meanwhile, PSG progress to the quarter-finals, where they will face either Liverpool or Galatasaray.