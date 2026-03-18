Quetta Gladiators announce captain, coaching staff for PSL 11

An undated picture of former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Quetta Gladiators. - PCB

KARACHI: Former champions Quetta Gladiators have unveiled their captain and coaching staff ahead of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to run from 26 March to 3 May.

Saud Shakeel has been appointed captain, while former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan will serve as head coach. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has taken up the role of team director.

The coaching setup also includes Iqbal Imam as assistant coach and former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz as bowling coach, with Azam Khan named team manager.

Meanwhile, the Gladiators had secured the services of West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph as a direct replacement for Australian quick Spencer Johnson.

The franchise confirmed the change via their official social media channels on Sunday, citing Johnson’s unavailability due to personal reasons.

The 11th edition of the marquee tournament will run for 39 days, featuring eight teams. Alongside the six original franchises, the expanded competition includes two new entrants — Pindiz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen.

A total of 44 matches will be played, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars set to open the tournament against Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at their home venue on 26 March.

According to the schedule, each team will play ten group-stage matches, with the top four sides advancing to the playoffs. The final will be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 3 May, with 4 May reserved as a contingency day.

The tournament will feature six double-headers, three of which will take place at Gaddafi Stadium.

Matches will be staged across six venues, with Faisalabad and Peshawar hosting PSL fixtures for the first time, alongside Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Gaddafi Stadium will host the most matches (15), followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (11), Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad (seven), National Bank Stadium in Karachi (six) and Multan Cricket Stadium (four).

Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Stadium will stage a single fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Pindiz on 28 March.

Updated Quetta Gladiators squad:

Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Alzarri Joseph, Rilee Rossouw, Faisal Akram, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Wasim Akram Jr, Khan Zaib, Bismillah Khan, Saqib Khan, Brett Hampton, Sam Harper, Bevon Jacobs, Ben McDermott and Tom Curran.

Quetta Gladiators PSL 11 Fixtures: