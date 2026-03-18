Abbottabad beat Lahore Whites to set up National T20 Cup final against Karachi

Abbottabad Region batter Kamran Ghulam (right) all smiles alongside a teammate during the second semi-final against Lahore Region Whites at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 17, 2026. — PCB

PESHAWAR: Abbottabad secured a place in the National T20 Cup final after defeating Lahore Whites in a rain-affected second semi-final at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Lahore Whites scored 194-6 in their allotted 20 overs after a steady start, as openers Mohammad Ikhlaq and Mohammad Faiq laid a solid platform with a brisk opening stand.

The pair added 38 runs before Faiq was dismissed for 18 off 11 deliveries, including two fours and a six, by Shahab.

Ikhlaq then combined with Mohammad Imran to keep the momentum going, guiding Lahore Whites past the 50-run mark. Imran played an aggressive innings and brought up a well-compiled half-century to anchor the side.

Their 64-run partnership ended when Ikhlaq was run out by Afaq Khan after scoring 42 off 35 balls, decorated with six fours, leaving Lahore Whites at 102-2 in 11.2 overs.

Shortly after, Imran departed for a crucial 62 off 31 deliveries, smashing three fours and five sixes, as Shahab claimed his second wicket. In the same over, Tayyab Tahir fell cheaply for two, again to Shahab, reducing Lahore Whites to 127-4 in 13.3 overs.

Farhan Yousaf and Muhammad Mohsin then provided late impetus, adding valuable runs in the closing stages to lift the total. Mohsin scored 24 off 16 balls, including one four and two sixes, before being dismissed by Fayaz Khan with the score at 163-5 in 17 overs.

Shahab continued his impressive spell, picking up his fourth wicket by removing skipper Aamer Jamal for just one.

Lahore Whites eventually posted a competitive total, with Farhan remaining unbeaten on 33 off 19 deliveries, striking six fours, while Ahmed Daniyal chipped in with five off three balls.

Shahab was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 4/28 in his four overs, while Fayaz Khan claimed one wicket.

Abbottabad’s pursuit of 195 never got underway due to persistent rain, resulting in the match ending with no result.

Consequently, Abbottabad advanced to the final against Karachi Whites thanks to their higher position on the points table at the conclusion of the group stage.

For the unversed, the grand finale of the National T20 Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held at the same venue on Wednesday.