International sports stars' memorabilia auction raises Rs6m for coronavirus

Rafael Nadal (L) and Roger Federer (R).

An auction of sports memorabilia of top athletes around the world, including tennis stars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, has raised over Rs6million to support those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

The auction was arranged by Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq for his Stars Against Hunger campaign that saw several top sporting stars of the world coming forward to support the cause.

Aisam confirmed to Geo News that over Rs6million have already been raised and the amount will be used to distribute ration among the needy people for next two months.

The tennis star said that Federer’s shoes that he wore during 2011 Cincinnati Masters were auctioned for Rs3million while Nadal’s shirt was picked by a tennis academy in Spain for €10,000.

Aisam’s own signed shirt was auctioned for Rs500,000 while two balls signed by cricket legend Wasim Akram were auctioned for Rs600,000 and Rs250,000 respectively.

The tennis star said that the remaining memorabilia, including Federer and Djokovic’s shirt and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s racket will be auctioned in due course.





