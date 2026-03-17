Former American pro warns Novak Djokovic after Miami Open withdrawal

Novak Djokovic (SRB) takes a moment on the court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells on March 11, 2026. — Reuters

Former American pro Steve Johnson has warned Novak Djokovic of the consequences of withdrawing from the Miami Open 2026.

Djokovic was recently in action at the Indian Wells, where he lost to defending champion Jack Draper in the fourth round.

The Serbian tennis star was already not happy with his fitness in the tournament and ultimately decided to withdraw from the Miami Open due to a shoulder injury.

Johnson, on the latest episode of the Nothing Major podcast, shared his thoughts on Djokovic’s withdrawal from the Miami Open.

"That's exactly what he's doing at this point cause he doesn't care what he's ranked. I mean, that's irrelevant to him. So if he misses a tournament, since he's going to miss Miami, he's not going to be three in the world. Like the only thing that might hurt him is at the French or Wimbledon, he could be seven or eight and have to play Sinner or Carlos in the quarters instead," Johnson said.

Johnson also raised concerns over Novak Djokovic’s upcoming schedule, as the clay season will feature three Masters 1000 tournaments and the French Open.

"But no, he just wakes up, he feels how his body is. He listens to what he needs to do best. And if there's anybody that knows Novak better than Novak, like, let me know because Novak is in charge of everything in his world and he is damn good at it," Johnson said.

“So I don't know when we'll see him next cause I don't see the French being his slam to win, right? Like I don't see him playing Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome and then French, but I don't know. I could be way off. Maybe he plays Madrid cause it's faster and then he plays French.”