Lahore Qalandars kick off preparations for PSL 11

Lahore Qalandars' Haseebullah Khan plays a shot during the first day of their training camp at the Smart Qalandars High Performance Centre in Islamabad on March 16, 2026. — Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars on Monday kicked off their preparations for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

According to the details, the three-time winners held a pre-tournament training camp here at the Smart Qalandars High Performance Centre in Islamabad, during which their players honed their skills for the 11th edition of the marquee league, set to feature eight teams and will be played across six venues for the first time.

In a video shared by the Qalandars, wicketkeeper Haseebullah Khan and top-order batter Mohammad Farooq were seen engaged in batting drills.

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Lahore Qalandars have begun their title defense charge with the pre-tournament camp at Smart Qalandars High Performance Center Islamabad.



In frame: Haseebullah and Farooq getting some batting practice in 🏏 pic.twitter.com/dljTcD5SmK — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) March 17, 2026

Franchise owner Sameen Rana, who attended the opening day of the three-day camp, said it was aimed at helping them "gel" ahead of the eight-team tournament.

"We have started this conditioning camp for the PSL to provide players with an opportunity to gel with one another, as time is very limited," Rana said.

Rana further shared that a two-day training camp will also be held after Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to fully exploit the short window available for preparations.

He also highlighted the franchise's commitment to giving emerging players an opportunity to prove their mettle by participating in the ongoing camp.

"After the Eid break, we will also organise a two-day camp so that the players can continue their preparations and remain in rhythm before the tournament begins," Rana shared.

"We have also given players from the Prime Minister Youth Programme the chance to participate in the camp," he added.

The franchise owner then went on to express his hope for the team to deliver strong performances in the upcoming PSL 11, citing the strong combination they tried to build through the historic players auction, held last month.

"We have tried to build a strong combination through the draft and have addressed the gaps in the squad. We are hopeful that once again Lahore Qalandars will deliver strong performances," Rana concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the Qalandars will start their PSL 11 campaign in the curtain raiser, scheduled to be played against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 26.

Lahore Qalandars squad for PSL 11:



Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Farooq, Dasun Shanaka, Parvez Hossain Emon, Asif Ali, Tayyab Tahir and Dunith Wellalage.