Tudor says Spurs' chances to progress in Champions League 'difficult but not impossible'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor during the press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre in London on March 17, 2026. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur’s coach, Igor Tudor, has said that his side’s chances of progressing to the Champions League quarter-finals are difficult but not impossible, despite a 5-2 thrashing in their last-16 first leg against Atletico Madrid.

Atletico is not in great form, looking at their previous two matches' results. They lost to Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona in recent weeks by a margin of 3-0. While the Spurs are coming off a 1-1 draw at Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday, which ended a five-match losing streak in the league.

Asked whether Tottenham truly believed they could still reach the quarter finals or if they were just hoping to restore their dented confidence with a victory, Tudor told reporters: "Both things, it is a game which we should play to pass (progress to next round).

"Our first thing is to stay in the league, but tomorrow is a big challenge to show we can do good things, that they are not better than us.

"It is difficult but not impossible. We need to stay in the game, focus on our strengths. Everything is still to play for, believing we can do it is the important thing from the start."

The Croatian manager also provided an update on midfielder Conor Gallagher and defender Cristian Romero, who suffered a clash of heads with teammate Joao Palhinha in the first leg.

"We see today what we can do (about Gallagher). He has asthma problems, maybe some virus, it is not a nice thing. We will see tomorrow if he is fit for the bench," Tudor said.

"Joao is a no, Destiny (Udogie) and Lucas (Bergvall) will be on the bench, but not part of the game too much as they have just come back to us. Cristian Romero is there, he can play."