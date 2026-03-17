Alex Pereira signs new lucrative UFC deal and addresses Jon Jones fight rumours

Alex Pereira (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 4, 2025. — Reuters

Alex Pereira has revealed that he has inked a new eight-fight contract with UFC and also addressed Jon Jones' fight rumours.

The Brazilian fighter this week said that he has signed a new deal with Dana White’s promotion ahead of his showdown at the UFC White House event.

Pereira will take on Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14. The event is part of the promotion's celebratory show at the White House and US President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

Alex Pereira recently vacated his light heavyweight title to chase a superfight against Jones in the heavyweight division.

However, UFC failed to reach an agreement with Jones and Alex was matched with Gane, who was part of a no-contest against Tom Aspinall in October.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show this week, Pereira said that it was easy to move up a division, and he is more than happy after signing a new deal.

"It was a pretty easy choice," Pereira said. "When I expressed that I wanted to [move up to heavyweight], of course, I had to let go of one of the belts.

"They gave me a new contract. I'm actually really, really happy with my new contract. I want to thank Mick [Maynard], Hunter [Campbell], and Dana White for it.”

Pereira added that after signing a new lucrative deal, he doesn’t care about letting go of his belt.

"[With] the new deal that they gave to me? I don't care about letting go of the belt or anything like that,” he added.

"They took really good care of me; the way they gave me this last contract was so good that I left it up to them to do whatever they wanted.”

Alex then addressed the rumours of Jon Jones' fight at the White House event.

Speaking on whether he was ever in discussions to fight Jones, Pereira added: "I never heard anything about Jon Jones.

"The only time that I thought it could be was when he was in negotiations, [but] no [I wasn't offered a fight against Jones]."

Jones has recently said that he was offered a fight at White House, but he was lowballed.