National T20 Cup: Karachi Whites thrash Sialkot to qualify for final

Karachi Whites' Abdullah Fazal (left) and Saud Shakeel bump fists during their National T20 Cup semi-final against Sialkot at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 17, 2026. — PCB

PESHAWAR: Muhammad Umar's economical bowling performance, followed by Abdullah Fazal's blistering half-century, led Karachi Whites to a dominant five-wicket victory over Sialkot in the first semi-final of the National T20 Cup 2026 here at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory helped Karachi Whites book their place in the final of the 10-team tournament, in which they will lock horns with either Abbottabad or Lahore Whites at the same venue on Wednesday.

Sialkot captain Usama Mir's decision to bat first backfired as they could accumulate 165/9 in their 20 overs despite Hasan Nawaz's valiant knock.

The semi-final hero once again top-scored for Sialkot with a brisk 43 off 33 deliveries, laced with two sixes and as many fours, followed by opening batter Khawaja Arham, who made 33-ball 40 with the help of three sixes and two fours.

Besides them, wicketkeeper batter Ali Afzal (26), captain Usama (19) and opener Mohsin Riaz (15) could amass double figures against a disciplined Karachi Whites' bowling attack, led by Umar, who bagged three wickets for just 29 runs in his four overs.

Umar was supported by Mohammad Asghar, who made two scalps, while Danish Aziz, Saqib Khan and Mir Hamza chipped in with one apiece.

Set to chase 166, Karachi Whites comfortably struck the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and 29 balls to spare.

Karachi Whites got off to a flamboyant start to the pursuit as their opening pair of Abdullah and captain Saud Shakeel put together 92 runs at a brisk pace until the latter was dismissed by Sialkot counterpart Usama Mir.

Shakeel remained a notable contributor, scoring a 21-ball 45, comprising five fours and three sixes.

His dismissal sparked a collapse, which saw Karachi Blues lose three more wickets at an alarming rate, while Abdullah kept the scoreboard ticking singlehandedly.

The left-handed opener eventually fell victim to Hamza Nazar in the 14th over and walked back after top-scoring with a 41-ball 88, studded with seven sixes and six fours.

With the scoreboard reading 146/5, Danish Aziz (15 not out) and Haroon Arshad (seven not out) batted sensibly to put together an unbeaten 21-run partnership, which steered Karachi Blues to glory in the 16th over.

Skipper Usama was the standout bowler for Sialkot, taking three wickets for 46 runs in his four overs, while Hamza and Sufiyan Muqeem could claim one apiece.