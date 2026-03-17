Pakistan, India drawn in same pool for FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026

Pakistan's Ahmad Nadeem celebrates scoring their first goal during their Asian Hockey Champions Trophy match against India at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City on September 14, 2024. — Asian Hockey Federation

AMSTERDAM: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday announced the pools of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by Belgium and Netherlands from August 15 to 30.

According to the FIH, the pools of the upcoming extravaganza were unveiled at the official draw ceremony, held here at the Wagener Stadium, which was attended by IH President Tayyab Ikram, FIH Vice-President and EuroHockey President Marcos Hofman, head coaches and captains of Netherlands and Belgium teams and several other key figures.

This year's mega event will feature 16 teams, including four-time champions Pakistan, divided into four groups of four.

Pool A features co-hosts Netherlands, Japan, Argentina and New Zealand, while another co-hosts Belgium and defending champions Germany, alongside France and Malaysia form Pool B.

Australia, Spain, Ireland and South Africa are slotted in Pool C, while Pool D comprises Pakistan, their arch-rivals India, besides England and Wales.

As per the tournament's competition formula, the top two teams from each of the four Pools will advance into the next stage, where the eight qualified teams will be further divided into two groups of four.

The top two sides from Pool A and D will form Pool E, while Pool F will feature the top two sides from Pool B and C.

Following the conclusion of the second stage, the top two teams from each pool will advance into the semi-finals, the winners of which will lock horns in the final, slated to be played at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium, on August 30.

It is pertinent to mention that the complete match schedule for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 will be announced in due course.

Pools for FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026