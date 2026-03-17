Eddie Hearn shares verdict on Oleksandr Usyk vs Agit Kabayel

This collage of pictures shows undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Agit Kabayel. — Reuters

Eddie Hearn has shared his verdict on the potential fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Agit Kabayel.

Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk is set to make his long-awaited boxing return on May 23 in Giza, Egypt, where he will defend his WBC title against kickboxing great Rico Verhoeven.

The Ukrainian boxer has been allowed by the WBC for a voluntary defence of its belt before taking on his mandatory challenger, Agit Kabayel.

Kabayel is emerging as one of the brutal forces in the heavyweight division. He has defeated Damian Knyba, Frank Sanchez, Zhilei Zhang and Arslanbek Makhmudov, all by knockout in his previous four fights.

Speaking to The Stomping Ground, Hearn named the boxers he thinks do and don’t deserve a chance against the two-time undisputed champion.

“Kabayel has earned a shot at the world title. Wardley Dubois is a really good, interesting fight. Who wants to see Uysk Dubois 3? No interest. If Wardley wins, I definitely think Wardley has earned the right to fight Usyk. Who wants to see Usyk Fury 3?” Hearn said.

“The reality is, and you’ve seen from the Makmuhdov traction, people wanna see Fury Joshua. The only person really people wanna see Tyson Fury fight is Anthony Joshua. There’s a huge amount of narrative around ‘AJ’, but people wanna see ‘AJ’ fight Fury.

“Yes you can come back and have a fight but ultimately, people wanna see you in with Tyson Fury and we’ve got to make those types of fights.”

Hearn then added that Kabayel don’t have the ingredients to beat Oleksandr Usyk.

“With Usyk, it will be interesting to see how long he goes on for. By the way, I don’t see Agit Kabayel beating up Oleksandr Usyk in a million years,” Usyk added.