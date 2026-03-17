Zaman Khan undergoes successful shoulder surgery

An undated picture of Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan in a hospital bed. — Instagram/@real_zamankhan

KARACHI: Right-arm Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan has undergone a successful surgery on his right shoulder, the 24-year-old confirmed through social media on Tuesday.

Zaman shared the update by posting a picture of himself resting on a hospital bed and thanked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and its medical team for the support during his ongoing rehabilitation period.

"Alhamdulillah, the surgery has been successfully completed. Special thanks to Chairman PCB [Mohsin Naqvi], Dr Mumraiz and PCB Medical Team. Inshallah will be back soon," Zaman captioned the post.

For the unversed, Zaman sustained the gruelling injury during the National T20 Cup 2026 match between home side Peshawar and Faisalabad at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar last week.

According to the cricket board, the 24-year-old sustained a dislocation of Acromioclavicular Joint (ACJ) of his right shoulder while fielding for Faisalabad in the recently concluded fixture.

"Fast bowler Zaman Khan sustained a dislocation of Acromioclavicular Joint (ACJ) on his right shoulder while fielding during the Faisalabad v Peshawar fixture in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Peshawar," the PCB said in a brief statement.

"He will report to the National Cricket Academy, Lahore on 14 March and in consultation with the PCB Medical team the further course of action regarding his recovery and rehabilitation programme will be charted."

Although the cricket board did not announce the time frame for Zaman's rehabilitation, it was likely that the 24-year-old would miss the PSL 11, for which he was retained in the Gold category by Pindiz.

He was eventually replaced by left-arm pacer Jalat Khan, who has taken 25 wickets in 14 T20s thus far.

"Pindiz have named Jalat Khan as his replacement for the upcoming season – 23 years old Jalat Khan, who hails from Layyah was previously picked by Lahore Qalandars – Jalat has the experience of playing 14 T20 games with 25 wickets to his name at the impressive economy rate of 6.40," the franchise said in a statement.

"The franchise welcomes him to the Pindiz family and wishes him the very best as he prepares to represent the team in the forthcoming edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League," it added.