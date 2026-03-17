Malaysia eliminated from 2027 Asian Cup race

An undated photo of Malaysian football team. — Social Media

Malaysia have been eliminated from contention for the 2027 Asian Cup after the Asian Football Confederation on Tuesday penalised them for fielding ineligible players in qualifying wins over Nepal and Vietnam.

The AFC’s disciplinary ruling changed the original results of both matches into 3-0 forfeits, giving an edge to Vietnam and putting Malaysia six points behind them at the top of Group F and removing any mathematical possibility of advancing, with one game left.

A fine of $50,000 was also imposed on the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), which must be paid within 30 days.

FAM on its website said that the reasons would be requested for the decision from the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee, and then consider its next steps.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), on March 5, partially upheld the original sanctions FIFA imposed on the seven footballers who played for Malaysia using falsified naturalisation documents.

The players were suspended for a 12-month period from official matches, but were allowed to continue to train with their respective clubs.

In essence, the CAS has now backed FIFA’s punishments that FAM and the players were guilty of the offence, saying in an official statement: "After considering the evidence, the CAS Panel found that the infraction of falsifying eligibility documents was established and that the 12-month ban from playing matches was a reasonable and proportionate sanction for the players, given their complicit responsibility in this fraud.

"However, in accordance with Article 22 FDC, the Panel decided that the ban should only apply to matches and not to all football-related activities. This means the players can resume training with their respective clubs during the ban."

The arbitration body also upheld FIFA's 350,000 Swiss franc ($444,275) fine on the Football Association of Malaysia.

Deportivo Alaves' Facundo Garces was among seven players punished by FIFA in September, after the football governing body found that they were deceived by using altered documentation to allow the players to play in an Asian Cup qualifier for Malaysia against Vietnam.

The other players were Gabriel Arrocha (Unionistas de Salamanca), Rodrigo Holgado (America de Cali), Imanol Machuca (Velez Sarsfield), Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel (all Johor Darul Ta'zim).