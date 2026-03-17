MCC gives verdict on Salman Ali Agha's controversial runout against Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (left) and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha engaged in verbal argument during their second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Tuesday finally addressed the controversy surrounding Pakistan's middle-order batter Salman Ali Agha's run out against Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur last week.

The unusual incident occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan's innings when Bangladesh skipper Miraz bowled a flatter delivery, which Mohammad Rizwan nudged back.

The ball spun and rolled directly towards Salman Agha, who was stationed at the non-striker's end. The Pakistan all-rounder initially attempted to dodge the ball, which, however, was intercepted by Miraz through his right foot.

As the ball came to a stop, Agha bowed down to hand it back to Miraz, who instead seized the opportunity, collected it and swiftly broke the stumps, leaving Agha stranded and run out.

Miraz's move did not sit well with Pakistan's T20I captain, who later displayed his frustration by throwing his gloves and helmet into the ground as he made his way back to the pavilion.

The dismissal has since then become a point of debate among cricket fans on social media, some of whom questioned whether it was in the spirit of the game since Agha did not intend to run.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the ultimate custodian of the laws and spirit of cricket, MCC, gave its verdict on the debated dismissal of Pakistan's Agha, deeming him to be out under the rules.

"Under Laws, there is little that either umpire could have done differently. The non-striker was clearly out of his ground when the wicket was broken, and the ball was in play. That is out," the MCC said in a statement.

MCC further stressed that a batter should only attempt to pick up the ball after the consent from the fielding side, and in Agha's case, he would instead be guilty of obstructing the field and thus should have regained his ground.

"It is also worth pointing out that the non-striker had left his ground when the ball was in play and had just started to attempt to regain his ground when he collided with Mehidy.

"Furthermore, no batter should attempt to pick the ball up without the consent of the fielding side, and had he done so, he would have been at risk of an Obstructing the field dismissal. In retrospect, he would have been better using that time to attempt to regain his ground."

The MCC also dismissed the assertion of the ball being dead when Agha attempted to pick it up, stating it was not viable under the laws when two opposition players collide and also that it would remain in action until it settles in the hands of the bowler or wicket-keeper.

"There have been some suggestions that the ball should have been treated as Dead. That is not viable under the Laws; the ball does not become dead when players collide – if it did, that would incentivise players to seek out collisions when the situation was advantageous," said the MCC.

"There was no question of a serious injury, so there could be no call of Dead ball for that. It could not have been clear to the umpire that all the players ceased to consider the ball to be in play, since Mehidy clearly believed it was live, even if Agha did not. And it cannot have been finally settled in the hands of the bowler or wicket-keeper, since it was on the ground."