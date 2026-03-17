Marnus Labuschagne named Hyderabad Kingsmen's captain for PSL 11

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrates scoring a half-century during their first ODI against England at Trent Bridghe in Nottingham on September 19, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Australia's top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne has been appointed the captain of debutant franchise Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise made the announcement through its official social media handles by sharing a 26-second-long video, featuring a private jet releasing a flurry of paper leaflets mid-air over the city of Hyderabad, which read "Marnus Labuschagne announced captain".

Notably, Labuschagne had joined the Kingsmen as a direct signing ahead of the historic players' draft last month for an undisclosed amount.

The right-handed batter, who has been an integral part of Australia men's cricket team in longer formats since making his international debut against Pakistan in 2018, however, has just one appearance in T20Is, which coincidentally came against the Green Shirts in 2022.

Despite being one of the finest longer-format batters, Labuschagne also has underwhelming numbers to his name in T20s, having scored 1381 runs at a dismal average of 26.55 in 59 matches despite scoring eight half-centuries.

He, however, also provides a spin-bowling option in the shortest format and has 40 wickets in T20s at a decent average of 20.05.

For the unversed, Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen will start their PSL 11 campaign against Lahore Qalandars in the curtain raiser, scheduled to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 26.

Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (Direct Signing), Glenn Maxwell (Direct Signing), Usman Khan, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Ottniel Baartman, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali and Tayyab Arif.