Ronnie O’Sullivan targets career revival after World Open win

An undated picture of Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan. — Reuters

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan believes rediscovering his top form would rank as the greatest achievement of his career after progressing at the World Open in Yushan.

The 50-year-old eased past Scotland’s Adam Muir 5-1 in the opening round, racing into a 3-0 lead before sealing victory with back-to-back century breaks. He advances directly to the third round following the withdrawal of Ishpreet Singh Chadha.

Despite the comfortable result, O’Sullivan admitted his game has been struggling in recent years and says he is determined to rebuild it.

"I got here a week early just to do some practising on my own. I know I haven't played a lot of tournaments, but I've been working because my game has been in such a bad place," said O'Sullivan.

The former world number one revealed he is treating this phase as a final push to extend his career.

"I've decided I really need to attack this now. I have one last throw of the dice really. The last three years have been awful in terms of confidence. I'm trying to work on that now and see if I can get back to delivering the cue freely," said O'Sullivan.

"I'll commit to two years to work on it and try to prolong my career. Cueing how I was cueing, there was going to be no longevity in it."

O’Sullivan, who last won a ranking title in January 2024 against Judd Trump, insists a return to his peak would surpass all his past honours.