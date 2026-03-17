Liam Rosenior unsure on Chelsea huddle before PSG clash

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior during press conference in UEFA Champions League on March 16, 2026. — Reuters

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior said a decision will be made on whether his side continue their pre-match huddle around the ball ahead of Tuesday’s crucial Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The practice drew attention during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United, when referee Paul Tierney became caught in the middle of the players before kick-off.

Rosenior, however, played down the incident and insisted the gesture is simply a show of unity.

“I think it’s been blown out of proportion,” he said. “It’s a small thing among many serious things that we need to address, such as the massive game against PSG.”

Chelsea trail 5-2 from the first leg and face a daunting task against the defending champions.

Rosenior emphasised that his focus remains firmly on the challenge ahead rather than any external distractions.

“The lads have always wanted to show unity and togetherness,” he added. “But what we don’t want is to antagonise and bring more noise on ourselves. We’ll make the decision on where we do that on the pitch.”

The Blues have also been dealt an injury setback, with captain Reece James set to miss the match after suffering a hamstring problem against Newcastle.

“Reece felt something in his hamstring at the end of the game,” Rosenior confirmed. “Really frustrating and disappointing for us… he’s out for tomorrow’s game.”

With Malo Gusto also a doubt due to illness, Chelsea’s preparations have been further complicated as they attempt an unlikely comeback.