Emma Raducanu withdraws from Miami Open to continue recovery

Britain's Emma Raducanu in action during her round of 64 match against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic on February 16, 2026. — Reuter

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Miami Open as she continues her recovery from illness, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who became unwell while competing in the Middle East last month, is still dealing with post-viral symptoms and has opted to prioritise her health.

Raducanu, who had a first-round bye at Miami Gardens, Florida, from 17th to 29th March, recently competed at Indian Wells, reaching the third round before losing in just 52 minutes to world number six Amanda Anisimova.

She will now focus on a full recovery, despite having 215 ranking points to defend from reaching last year’s quarter-finals.

In 2025, Raducanu had defeated Anisimova and top-ten player Emma Navarro before falling to Jessica Pegula in three sets.

Meanwhile, British number two Sonay Kartal has also been forced to withdraw from Miami after failing to recover from a back injury.

Kartal impressed at Indian Wells, reaching the last 16 before retiring from her match against Elena Rybakina. She was due to face American Peyton Stearns in the first round, but has decided to pull out.

Elsewhere, Britain’s Fran Jones will meet American veteran Venus Williams in the opening round.

The 45-year-old Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, recently recorded her second-oldest WTA-level singles win but has struggled since, losing eight consecutive matches.

Ranked 517th, she will face 25-year-old Jones, who is ranked 93rd.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka, fresh from her Indian Wells triumph, will begin her Miami campaign in the second round against American Ann Li or a qualifier.