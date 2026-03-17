Alabama star guard Aden Holloway arrested days before NCAA opener

An undated picture of Alabama’s starting guard Aden Holloway. — Reuters

Alabama’s preparations for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Tournament have been dealt a significant blow after starting guard Aden Holloway was arrested on felony drug possession charges just days before their opening game.

The 21-year-old junior was taken into custody on Monday and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, not for personal use, as well as failure to affix a tax stamp, both classified as felonies.

According to police, more than a pound of marijuana, along with paraphernalia and cash, was seized from his residence. Holloway was later released on a $5,000 bond.

In a statement, the University of Alabama confirmed that Holloway has been removed from campus pending an investigation by the Office of Student Conduct.

"The student has been removed from campus pending further investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct," Alabama said in a statement.

He is also not currently with the team as they prepare for their first-round clash against 13th-seeded Hofstra in Tampa on Friday.

Head coach Nate Oats addressed the situation on his radio show, confirming Holloway’s suspension and expressing disappointment in his actions. However, Oats emphasised that the programme would continue to support the player during this period.

Despite the setback, Oats remains confident in his squad’s ability to cope without one of their key performers. Holloway had been enjoying an impressive season, averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 43.8 per cent from three-point range across 28 appearances.

Alabama, seeded fourth, will now look to regroup quickly as it aims to progress in the tournament without one of its standout contributors.