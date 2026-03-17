Neymar Jr left out as Brazil refresh squad ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

An undated pcture of Neymar Jr. — Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: Neymar Jr has been omitted from Brazil’s latest squad as head coach Carlo Ancelotti continues preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The five-time world champions are scheduled to face France on March 26th in Boston before taking on Croatia on March 31st in Orlando.

The fixtures form part of Brazil’s build-up to the tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Neymar’s absence follows concerns over his fitness after the 34-year-old missed a recent match for Santos FC due to muscle fatigue.

Ancelotti had intended to assess him during that fixture but ultimately decided against including the forward, citing a lack of full match readiness.

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals has not featured for the national side since sustaining a serious knee injury in October 2023. Despite returning to club football last year, he has struggled to maintain consistent form and fitness.

Ancelotti stressed that the door remains open, stating Neymar could still feature at the World Cup if he regains full condition.

"Neymar can be at the World Cup if he's 100%," Ancelotti said.

"I didn't call him up because he's not 100%. Neymar has to be training and playing."

The player, meanwhile, admitted to feeling disappointed but vowed to remain focused on his recovery and performances.

In Neymar’s absence, Brazil have turned to youth and fresh attacking options, recalling Endrick and handing a first call-up to Igor Thiago.

Brazil will also face Egypt in June before opening their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13th.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Fenerbahce)

Defenders: Wesley (AS Roma), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg), Marquinhos (Paris St Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo)

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray)

Forwards: Endrick (Olympique Lyonnais), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St Petersburg), Rayan (Bournemouth), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)