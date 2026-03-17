Brentford blow two-goal lead as Wolves earn fighting Champions League draw

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Tolu Arokodare celebrates scoring their second goal against Brentford in Premier League on March 16, 2026 — Reuter

Brentford missed the chance to boost their Champions League hopes after surrendering a two-goal lead in a dramatic 2-2 draw with bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers here at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday.

The hosts appeared firmly in control during the first half. Defender Michael Kayode opened the scoring with his first Brentford goal, finishing neatly from a cross by Keane Lewis-Potter. Soon after, in-form striker Igor Thiago doubled the lead with his 22nd goal of the season after an excellent assist from Dango Ouattara.

However, Wolves responded just before the interval when Adam Armstrong curled in a superb effort to reduce the deficit and give the visitors renewed belief.

The second half belonged largely to Wolves. Armstrong struck the woodwork early on before substitute Tolu Arokodare headed home a deserved equaliser with 13 minutes remaining. The Nigerian nearly completed the turnaround moments later, only to see another header rebound off the crossbar.

Brentford had a late opportunity to reclaim the lead, but Reiss Nelson headed wide, forcing the home side to settle for a point that leaves them seventh in the table and still chasing a historic first qualification for European football.

Head coach Keith Andrews admitted disappointment at dropping points but insisted his side remains determined to push in the final eight matches of the season.

Thiago’s prolific form continues to drive Brentford’s ambitions. Nineteen of his 22 goals have come in the Premier League, leaving him only three behind the leading scorer, Erling Haaland. The Brazilian has also earned his first national-team call-up from coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Despite sitting 12 points from safety, Wolves manager Rob Edwards praised his side’s resilience as they continue to battle against relegation.