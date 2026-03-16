Mohammad Hafeez consoles domestic performer Ali Usman after PSL 11 snub

This collage of pictures shows former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez (left) and left-arm national spinner Ali Usman. — PCB

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez on Monday advised Ali Usman to keep goals "bigger than lucrative ones" after the left-arm spinner expressed disappointment over being overlooked for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

Ali, who has been one of the most consistent performers in Pakistan's domestic season and took 101 wickets across three tournaments, expressed his disappointment over not being able to attract a buyer for the historic 11th edition of the marquee league, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The 32-year-old questioned what he needed to do to be considered before stressing he was ready to do whatever it takes to clinch an "opportunity" in the PSL.

"I was the best bowler of the PCB Domestic Season 2025-26, taking 101 wickets across three tournaments and helping my department create a world record. I was also the best bowler of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021," Ali wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Despite these performances, I'm still waiting for an opportunity in the PSL. I just want to know what more I need to do to be considered. I'm ready to do whatever it takes," he added.

In response, former top-order batter Hafeez, who represented Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is, shared that he was one of the admirers of Ali, whom he hailed as a very good left-arm spinner, but suggested that he keep his goals bigger rather than lucrative ones.

"Dear Ali, [you are] a very good left-arm spinner. I'm one of the admirers of [your] good performances at domestic level," Hafeez stated.



"My suggestion to [you and] all other good performers is that keep [your] goal bigger than lucrative one… Stay positive," he added.



Dear Ali

U r a very good left arm spinner. I’m one of the admirer of ur good performances at domestic level. My suggestion to u & all other good performers is that keep ur goal bigger than lucrative one.. stay positive 👍🏼 https://t.co/uvmsAcAKag — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 16, 2026



