Aryna Sabalenka addresses rivalry with Elena Rybakina after Indian Wells win

This collage of photos shows Aryna Sabalenka (left) and Elena Rybakina. — Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka has addressed her rivalry with the new world No. 2 Elena Rybakina after an Indian Wells win against the latter.

Sabalenka avenged her Australian Open final defeat by sealing a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6) victory in the final of the Indian Wells against Rybakina.

The world number one tennis player has won the Indian Wells Open for the first time in her career.

After the win, Aryna cemented her place as the world No. 1, while Rybakina jumped to a career-high world No. 2 in the WTA Rankings.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have been two of the outstanding women players in recent years, and their rivalry is perhaps the most competitive on the WTA right now.

Following Aryna’s victory in Indian Wells, she has a narrow 9-7 lead in their head-to-head.

After clinching the Indian Wells title, Sabalenka was asked what it took to challenge and beat one of her fiercest rivals, to which the world No. 1 replied that she enjoys the rivalry and she likes her as a player and as a person.

“We have been playing for so long so many matches. And honestly, I really enjoy it, even though I lost so many of them and really painful ones,” Sabalenka said.

“But still I enjoy it because it means that the final gonna be a show, it’s gonna be great tennis, great level, and it’s gonna be a fight, which is great for people to watch and also for me to become a better player.

“So I really enjoy our rivalry. So, yeah, I like her as a person, as a player, and I enjoy these battles. But I really hope that I’m gonna win all of them from now on.”