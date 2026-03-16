National T20 Cup 2026: Abbottabad crush Lahore Blues to qualify for semi-finals

Abbottabad's Shadab Khan (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their National T20 Cup match against Lahore Blues at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 16, 2026. — PCB

PESHAWAR: Shadab Khan's economical bowling figures of 3/10, followed by Kamran Ghulam's unbeaten 46, led Abbottabad to a rampant eight-wicket victory over Lahore Blues in the 19th match of the National T20 Cup 2026 here at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The victory marked Abbottabad's third and propelled them into the semi-finals of the 10-team tournament as they finished with six points in four matches, pipping Sialkot and Multan, who have four each.

Abbottabad became the third team to qualify for the National T20 Cup 2026 semi-finals, joining Karachi Whites and Lahore Whites, while the remaining semi-finalists will be determined after the last league-stage fixture between Sialkot and Multan, underway at the same venue.

Lahore Blues captain Umar Siddiq's decision to bat first backfired as his team could accumulate 86 before being bowled out in 14.3 overs – the lowest total in the tournament's history.

Wicketkeeper batter Hamza Zahoor remained the top-scorer with an eight-ball 18, while Ali Razza (14), skipper Siddiq (11), opener Abdullah Asif and lower-order batter Hunain Shah, 10 each, were the others to amass double figures.

Shadab spearheaded Abbottabad's bowling charge with three wickets for just 10 runs in his four overs, followed by Shahab Khan and Arshad Iqbal with two each, while Khalid Usman, Fayyaz Khan and Razaullah chipped in with one apiece.

In turn, Abbottabad made light work of the 87-run target as they chased it down for the loss of two wickets and 70 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them in the run chase was in-form Kamran, who top-scored with an unbeaten 46 off just 23 deliveries, studded with four sixes and three fours.

Kamran was supported by opener Shahzaib Khan, who contributed with a 19-ball 32, comprising five fours and a six.

The duo also shared a 57-run partnership for the second, which recovered Abbottabad from a dismal start as they lost captain Fakhar Zaman (zero) on just the second delivery.

For Lahore Blues, Mohammad Salman and Asadullah could claim a wicket apiece.