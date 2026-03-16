Oleksandr Usyk open to fighting Jon Jones in crossover MMA fight

This collage of photos shows Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Jon Jones. — Reuters/Instagram

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has opened the door for a sensational crossover MMA fight against Jon Jones.

Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk is set to make his long-awaited boxing return on May 23 in Giza, Egypt, where he will defend his WBC title against kickboxing great Rico Verhoeven.

The Ukrainian boxer has been allowed by the WBC for a voluntary defence of its belt before taking on his mandatory challenger, Agit Kabayel.

Usyk, who currently holds the WBA, WBC and IBF belts, has not entered the ring since stopping Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in July, 2025.

Oleksandr Usyk recently unveiled the final three opponents he wants to fight before he retires, saying he wants to fight the winner of the fight between Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley after the Rico bout, and then he would offer a third chance to Tyson Fury, who he defeated twice before.

"Rico is first, second is whoever wins between Wardley and Dubois and the third fight is my friend 'Greedy Belly', Tyson Fury," Usyk told The Ring.

Meanwhile, Usyk’s team member Sergey Lapin has dropped a bombshell by saying that they are open to a crossover fight against MMA legend Jon Jones.

"A fight with Jake Paul in MMA at this stage is not being considered. But we are always open to creative and interesting collaborations in the future. If we are talking about crossover fights, a very interesting matchup could be against Jon Jones in the United States," Lapin told Casinostugan.

"The best heavyweight in MMA against one of the best boxers of his generation could become a very big event if organised properly. Who is the baddest man on the planet?"

It is pertinent to mention that, over the years, Usyk has shown his interest in a crossover MMA fight, and he was called out several times by Jake Paul for an MMA clash.