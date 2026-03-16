Pricing structure of PSL 11 tickets unveiled as sale set to begin on March 17

Lahore Qalandars' players and support staff celebrate winning PSL 10 after beating Quetta Gladiators in the final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — PSL

LAHORE: The tickets for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 are set to go on sale from March 17, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

According to the details, fans can purchase tickets online from Tuesday through the website of a private courier service, which has been appointed as the official ticketing partner for the tournament.

For the first time in PSL history, matches will be held across six different venues. This expanded edition features eight teams competing for the coveted title.

PSL 11 is set to begin on March 26 in Lahore, with the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, facing Hyderabad Kingsmen in the curtain raiser.

The 39-day tournament will run until May 3, comprising 44 matches. In addition to the six existing franchises, this season introduces two new teams: Pindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen.

General tickets for Karachi and Lahore stadia are set at PKR 250, while they will be available for PKR 300 at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium. The same ticket can be bought for PKR 400 in Rawalpindi and Multan each.

Furthermore, the PCB also announced dedicating an enclosure at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, set to host its first PSL match when home side Peshawar Zalmi lock horns with debutants Pindiz on March 28 in the afternoon fixture, with the tickets for VIP Family Box available for PKR 2,000.

This picture shows the infographic details of the PSL 11 ticket price structure. — PCB

This picture shows the infographic details of the PSL 11 ticket price structure. — PCB

This picture shows the infographic details of the PSL 11 ticket price structure. — PCB

Meanwhile, the premium tickets for the afternoon fixture at the venue are set at PKR 1,500, while fans can witness the action from the VIP enclosure for PKR 3,000. The VVIP Gallery tickets can be bought for PKR 6,000.

PSL CEO Salman Naseer, in a statement, shared that special emphasis was put on accessibility for fans while finalising the ticketing strategy for the historic 11th edition in a bid to ensure cricket enthusiasts can easily purchase tickets online and at "affordable" prices.

"The sale of tickets for the HBL PSL 11 beginning tomorrow marks an important milestone as the league enters its 11th year and ushers in a New Era of growth and innovation. Over the last decade, the HBL PSL has established itself as one of the most exciting T20 leagues in the world and we remain committed to taking the fan experience to the next level," Naseer was quoted as saying by the PCB.

"While finalising the ticketing strategy for this season, special emphasis was placed on accessibility for fans across the country. We wanted to ensure that supporters can easily purchase tickets through a convenient online system, while also keeping prices affordable so that families and passionate cricket followers can come to the stadiums and enjoy the action live.

"For the upcoming season of HBL PSL, fans can look forward to thrilling contests, with traditional rivalries set to intensify and new rivalries beginning to take shape. Every season brings fresh stories, new heroes and unforgettable moments and we are confident that this year will be no different."