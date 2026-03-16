‘We need to have every element in our favour’: Mikel Arteta on Arsenal vs Leverkusen

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks dejected after the match against Paris St Germain in the Champions League on May 7, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes they will need to have every element in their favour to win the Champions League round of 16 second leg encounter against Bayer Leverkusen at the Emirates on Tuesday.

The Gunners played a 1-1 draw at Bay Arena in the first leg on March 11, 2026.

Arteta's side struck late in the first leg to rescue the match, with substitute Kai Havertz scoring on a 89th-minute penalty against his former club.

"A lot of factors will contribute for us to be in the quarter-finals," Arteta told reporters on Monday. "We need to have every element in our favour to achieve that."

Leverkusen are coming off the back of a 1-1 draw against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday and will be full of confidence before an important Champions League fixture.

"Watching them play against Bayern, it was very similar," Arteta said. "They are really well coached, with a clear structure. We know what we have to do in front of our crowd and hopefully we are going to do it."

Arsenal are in red-hot form with the English giants chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season. The Gunners are at the top of the Premier League table and remain in contention for both domestic cups.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be without captain Martin Odegaard and defender Jurrien Timber for the second leg.

However, forward Leandro Trossard has been declared fit.

"With (Timber) it will be a matter of days, so I'm not sure (on his availability)," Arteta added. "We need everybody available. We know what (defender) Ben White gives us - he trained today, so he is good."