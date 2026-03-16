New Zealand suffer injury setback ahead of second South Africa T20I

AUCKLAND: New Zealand middle-order batter Bevon Jacobs has been ruled out of their second T20I of the five-match home series against South Africa, the country's cricketing body announced on Monday.

According to New Zealand Cricket, the right-handed batter will miss the upcoming fixture, scheduled to be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, due to a knee injury, which he sustained in the series opener in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

"BLACKCAPS batter Bevon Jacobs has been ruled out of tomorrow's second Life Direct T20I v South Africa at Seddon Park with a knee injury," the NZC said in a statement.

BLACKCAPS batter Bevon Jacobs has been ruled out of tomorrow's second Life Direct T20I v South Africa at Seddon Park with a knee injury.



Katene Clarke comes into the squad early as cover.#NZvZIM | 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/OKt4GGoFSY — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 16, 2026

Jacobs's injury adds to New Zealand's woes as the hosts are currently trailing South Africa 1-0 in the five-match series, courtesy of their seven-wicket drubbing in the opening fixture on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand were bowled out for a modest 91 in 14.3 overs, courtesy of South Africa's collective bowling effort, led by Nqobani Mokoena, who bagged three wickets for just 26 runs in his 3.3 overs.

In response, Connor Esterhuizen's unbeaten 45-run knock helped Proteas comfortably chase down the 92-run target for the loss of just three wickets and 20 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, in light of Jacobs's injury, emerging right-handed batter Katene Clark has been added to the Blackcaps' squad as an early cover, as he was initially set to represent the Blackcaps in the remaining two fixtures exclusively.

"Katene Clarke comes into the squad early as cover."

Clark earned his selection on the back of his decent numbers in T20s, having scored 1485 at an encouraging average of 30.30 and a strike rate of 143.61. The 26-year-old also has two centuries and six fifties to his name.

New Zealand squad for T20I series against South Africa:

Mitchell Santner (capt, matches 1-3), Katene Clarke (2-5), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk, 4-5), Devon Conway (wk, 1-3), Lockie Ferguson (2-3), Zak Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham (capt, 4-5), Jayden Lennox (4-5), Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith and Ish Sodhi.