Bangladesh to host New Zealand for white-ball series in April-May

New Zealand's Tom Latham plays a shot during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 24, 2025. — ICC

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced the schedule of its men's team's home white-ball series against New Zealand, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.

According to the recently unveiled itinerary, the three-match ODI series will be played from April 17 to 23.

The first two fixtures of the longer-format series will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here, with the third slated to be held at the Bir Shreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium in Chattogram.

Chattogram will also host the first two T20Is on April 27 and 29, respectively, before the action returns to Mirpur, where the third shortest-format fixture will take place on May 2.

The upcoming home series marks Bangladesh's second after their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 snub as they hosted Pakistan for a three-match ODI assignment, which they won 2-1.

Bangladesh made a rampant start to the ODI series against Pakistan as they outclassed the Green Shirts by eight wickets in the series opener before suffering a gruelling 128-run defeat in the subsequent fixture.

The home side then secured a hard-earned 11-run victory over Pakistan in the high-scoring series decider on Sunday.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are currently hosting South Africa for a five-match T20I series, with the visitors leading 1-0, following their seven-wicket victory in the opening fixture.

Series schedule:

ODI:

1st ODI, Mirpur, Dhaka, 17 April

2nd ODI, Mirpur, Dhaka, 20 April

3rd ODI, Chattogram, 23 April

T20I:

1st T20I, Chattogram, 27 April

2nd T20I, Chattogram, 29 April

3rd T20I, Mirpur, Dhaka, 2 May