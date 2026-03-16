Pep Guardiola says Manchester City can make comeback against Real

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Brentford at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on December 17, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola does not doubt that his players will try to overturn a 3-0 Champions League deficit against Real Madrid.

The English giants have to climb a hill at home against the record 15-time Champions League winners, who, in the past two editions, have knocked them out of Europe’s top flight.

Guardiola said that he is sure his players will try it; anything can happen in the game of football, and you have to remain focused and try to win first.

"After 10 years you have to convince some of my players about their belief? They know me quite well. Every single game we try. This will be no exception. They have to," Guardiola told reporters.

"I am pretty sure they will try it. Of course most of them are new to experiencing such situations. We are not the same group we had for many years but, at the same time, it is an incredible experience and an incredible opportunity to try it...

"It's a football game, many things can happen. You have to focus and first try to win the game then after that we will see what happens during the game. I don't have a specific plan. Just try it."

Guardiola’s side did not train on Monday, as the manager opted to give his players a day off before the game, with the squad to train on Tuesday instead.

Asked if resting his players would help them mentally, the Spanish manager said: "It's related. The way you play, if you play good mentally you will be strong.

"I am not much concerned about the chances we are going to create, I am pretty sure that we are able to do it. At home we are always able to do it. It is more about how well we are going to defend.

"The task is massive, to score more than three goals against Real Madrid, it is not easy. The result in the first leg is not the perfect one but at the same time we are here, it is a football game, everything can happen."

City captain Bernardo Silva on Monday said that football is a game in which anything can happen. The result in Madrid was not ideal, but we will fight until the end.

"We've done it in the past, plenty of times. When we lost games, when we've won games, when the manager felt it was best for the team," the Portuguese international added.

"With all the trips we've had, this week, I think he felt it best for us to sleep better and come back tomorrow stronger and ready for the game...

"This sport has taught us that a lot of things can happen. Even though the result in Madrid was really bad, we will fight until the end."

Manchester City will take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match on Tuesday at Etihad Stadium.