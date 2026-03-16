Pindiz name injured Zaman Khan's replacement for PSL 11

Faisalabad's Zaman Khan looks on during their National T20 Cup match against Peshawar at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 13, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Debutant PSL franchise, Pindiz, on Monday announced Jalat Khan as right-arm pacer Zaman Khan's replacement for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

Zaman suffered a dislocation of Acromioclavicular Joint (ACJ) of his right shoulder while fielding for Faisalabad during their National T20 Cup 2026 match against Peshawar at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium last week.

"Fast bowler Zaman Khan sustained a dislocation of Acromioclavicular Joint (ACJ) on his right shoulder while fielding during the Faisalabad v Peshawar fixture in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Peshawar," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a brief statement.

"He will report to the National Cricket Academy, Lahore on 14 March and in consultation with the PCB Medical team the further course of action regarding his recovery and rehabilitation programme will be charted," it added.

Although the cricket board did not announce the time frame for Zaman's rehabilitation, it was likely that the 24-year-old would miss the PSL 11, for which he was retained in the Gold category by Pindiz.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the franchise has announced replacing the injured pacer with Jalat Khan, who has taken 25 wickets in 14 T20s thus far.

"Pindiz have named Jalat Khan as his replacement for the upcoming season – 23 years old Jalat Khan, who hails from Layyah was previously picked by Lahore Qalandars – Jalat has the experience of playing 14 T20 games with 25 wickets to his name at the impressive economy rate of 6.40," the franchise said in a statement.

"The franchise welcomes him to the Pindiz family and wishes him the very best as he prepares to represent the team in the forthcoming edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League," it added.

We wish @ZamanKhanPak a speedy recovery.



Jalat Khan has been named as his replacement in the squad. Welcome to the Pindiz squad, Jalat 🙌#WeThePindiz #HBLPSL11 #NewEra pic.twitter.com/sldTru3H1o — Pindiz (@thepindiz) March 16, 2026

The franchise further extended "heartfelt support" to the injured Zaman and wished him a speedy recovery.

"The Pindiz franchise extends its heartfelt support and best wishes to national fast bowler Zaman Khan, who suffered a shoulder dislocation during a National T20 Cup match. Zaman has been a key part of the Pindiz pace attack and one of Pakistan's most exciting fast bowling talents.

"The entire Pindiz family stands with him during this difficult moment and wishes him a full and swift recovery. His energy, passion, and commitment to the game embody the spirit that the Pindiz represent, and we look forward to seeing him back on the field stronger than ever."

It is pertinent to mention that Pindiz are scheduled to kick off their PSL 11 campaign on March 28 when they take on home side Peshawar Zalmi at the same venue in the day fixture.

Pindiz squad for PSL 11: Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings, Jalat Khan, Yasir Khan, Naseem Shah, Rishad Hossain, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Amir, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Dian Forrestor, Laurie Evans, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan and Shahzaib Khan.