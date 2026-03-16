Jannik Sinner pays heartfelt tribute to Kimi Antonelli after Chinese GP win

This collage of photos shows Jannik Sinner (left) and Andrea Kimi Antonelli. — AFP/Reuters

Jannik Sinner has paid tribute to fellow countryman Andrea Kimi Antonelli after the latter won his first-ever Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.

Sinner claimed his maiden Indian Wells title on Sunday, defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-6(6) 7-6(4) in a polished display of hard-court excellence under the California desert sun.

The Italian was imperious throughout, finishing with 28 winners, 10 aces and a perfect eight out of eight net points.

He is now only the third player in history to win all six ATP Masters 1000 hard-court titles, joining Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

After the match in a press conference, Sinner said it was a “special day for Italy”, praising Antonelli for his win in China before he claimed the Indian Wells title.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with tennis but it has been a special day for Italy,” Sinner said.

“I’m a huge Formula 1 fan and having a very very young Italian in Kimi (Antonelli) bringing Italy back to the top is amazing, so thanks Kimi.”

The heartfelt tribute came after Antonelli delivered a blockbuster performance, winning the Chinese Grand Prix from pole position.

The 19-year-old finished ahead of his Mercedes teammate George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who finished first time on the podium for Ferrari.

Jannik Sinner was asked about Kimi Antonelli’s win in a later interview as well, and he was quick to praise the young driver.

“It was huge,” said Sinner on Antonelli’s win. “I wanted to watch it but it was midnight, I’m not capable of going to sleep very late and playing tennis the next day.

“After tennis it’s the sport that I love to watch the most, Formula 1 is a sport I truly love so congratulations Kimi, it’s amazing to have an Italian at the top of such an important sport.”