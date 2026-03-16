Multan Sultans trade Saad Masood to Pindiz ahead of PSL 11

Pakistan Shaheens all-rounder Saad Masood is pictured with the tournament trophy after beating Bangladesh A in the final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2025. — Facebook/SaadMasood

KARACHI: Former champions Multan Sultans have finalised a transfer deal involving all-rounder Saad Masood, sending him to Pindiz in a strategic move ahead of the much-anticipated 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to run from 26 March to 3 May.

The transaction, confirmed by the franchise on Monday, is designed to afford the Sultans greater financial flexibility as they continue to refine their squad for the forthcoming campaign.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rawalpindi-based franchise Pindiz will acquire Masood and assume full responsibility for his salary purse for the duration of the season.

In return, Multan Sultans will receive an additional cash consideration of 500,000 rupees as part of the trade.

The clearance of salary cap space, coupled with the incoming funds, is expected to enable the Sultans’ management to further optimise their roster and pursue signings aligned with the team’s "total cricket" philosophy.

In an official statement, the Multan Sultans extended their gratitude to the departing player, saying: “The Multan Sultans would like to take this opportunity to thank Saad Masood and wish him all the best as he embarks on this new chapter of his career with Rawalpindi Pindiz.”

The upcoming PSL season, set to begin on 26 March in Lahore, will feature an expanded format with the inclusion of two new franchises: Pindiz and the Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen.

The tournament’s opening fixture will see defending champions Lahore Qalandars take on the Kingsmen.

This year’s competition will run for 39 days, comprising 44 matches. During the group stage, each of the eight teams will play ten fixtures, with the top four advancing to the playoffs.

The final is scheduled to take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 3 May, with 4 May designated as a reserve day should conditions require.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that six double-header matches will be staged, three of them at Gaddafi Stadium.

Matches will be held across six cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Peshawar. Notably, Faisalabad and Peshawar will host PSL fixtures for the first time.

Gaddafi Stadium will serve as the primary venue, hosting 15 matches, followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with 11. Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will stage seven games, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium will hold six.

Multan Cricket Stadium is set to host four matches, and Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Stadium will feature one fixture on 28 March, when home side Peshawar Zalmi face Pindiz.