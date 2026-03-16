Fakhar Zaman cleared to play in National T20 Cup 2026

Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan celebrates his half century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Kandy. — AFP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been declared fit and will feature in the National T20 Cup from today, sources confirmed to Geo News on Monday.

The left-handed batter has joined the Abbottabad Region squad and is set to lead the team in their crucial fixture. Having completed rehabilitation from a hamstring injury, Zaman is expected to open the innings.

Sources added that Pakistan internationals will now report to their respective regional sides for the knockout phase of the tournament.

Zaman had a limited role in the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, featuring in just two matches for Pakistan.

After missing the group-stage fixtures, he returned with a knock of 25 runs in the Super Eights clash against England, followed by an impressive 84-run innings in a must-win match against Sri Lanka.

In related developments, persistent rain on Sunday led to the abandonment of both scheduled fixtures, confirming Lahore Whites and Karachi Whites as the first two sides to secure semi-final spots in the National T20 Cup.

The downpour at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar prevented any play in the high-profile Group A encounter between Lahore and Karachi Whites, with the match called off without a toss.

Both sides took a point each, enough to seal their progression to the knockout stage.

Karachi Whites finished top of Group A with six points from four matches, having secured two victories and boasting a net run rate of 1.457.

Lahore Whites followed with five points, courtesy of two wins, one defeat, and the abandoned fixture, alongside a net run rate of 0.674.

The second match of the day between Bahawalpur and Peshawar suffered a similar fate, ending without a ball bowled. Both teams concluded the group stage with just one win apiece.

With Group A now settled, focus shifts to Monday’s final round of Group B fixtures. Abbottabad Region will face Lahore Region Blues in the first match of a double-header, followed by an encounter between Sialkot and Multan.

The victors will claim the remaining two semi-final berths, joining Lahore Whites and Karachi Whites in the last four.

Both semi-finals are scheduled to take place at the same Peshawar venue on Tuesday.